Iran Says They Will Finish the War the US Started

Update: President Trump has no intention of retaliating against Iran’s failed military action.
Iran claims they are finishing a war which is really a set of skirmishes. Israel will bomb them and they will bomb back. I doubt Iranian young men are running to their recruiting offices.
“The spokesperson for Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, affiliated with the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Iran, emphasized that the warriors of Islam, in response to the US crime of attacking Iran’s nuclear sites, will launch powerful and well-planned operations that will bring about severe, regretful, and unpredictable consequences for the perpetrators.
“Colonel Ebrahim Zolfaghari, spokesperson of the headquarters, stated that the criminal United States, through its continued full-scale support for the Zionist regime’s aggression, has directly entered into war with Iran by blatantly violating the sovereignty of the Islamic Republic and launching an attack on Iran’s sacred soil.
“Reading an official statement from the Khatam al-Anbiya Headquarters, he added that this hostile act was aimed at reviving the dying Zionist regime—but it was not only futile, it will also lead to the expansion of the range and variety of legitimate targets for Iran’s armed forces and create the conditions for the spread of war in the region.
”Colonel Zolfaghari assured that the warriors of Islam will deliver a powerful and precise response to this crime, imposing heavy, regret-inducing, and unpredictable consequences on those responsible.”
You can comment on the article after the ads and subscribe to the Daily Newsletter here if you would like a quick view of the articles of the day and any late news:
It’s just rhetoric.
Come on Israel, now you go in and take the uranium. You do not need USA help, right? Isn’t that what you said?
Its all face saving: “Three Iranian officials familiar with the plans said that Iran gave advanced notice to Qatari officials that attacks were coming, as a way to minimize casualties. The officials said Iran symbolically needed to strike back at the U.S. but at the same time carry it out in a way that allowed all sides an exit ramp;… Read more »
So then what, pasting in things is participating in a discussion?
You mean those murderous Iranian terrorists, you know who they are, the ones shot at first by Israel, gave advance notice????
Insanity is shown by repeating the same stupid mistakes of the past and expecting better results. The Iranian leaders are evil haters and as long as they exist will continue to aggressively spread their satanic poison, and murder.
Insanity is you, falling for the same WMD hoax like in 2002.
All you offer here is hateful rhetoric at the nation who was shot at first.
Great news you old geezer. Keep running your mouth while you dig your own graves. The end game for Israel should be elimination of these criminals, no negotiations whatsoever. If they know where he is hiding, hit him now. No mercy.