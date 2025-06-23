Iran Says They Will Finish the War the US Started

Update: President Trump has no intention of retaliating against Iran’s failed military action.

Iran claims they are finishing a war which is really a set of skirmishes. Israel will bomb them and they will bomb back. I doubt Iranian young men are running to their recruiting offices.

“The spokesperson for Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, affiliated with the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Iran, emphasized that the warriors of Islam, in response to the US crime of attacking Iran’s nuclear sites, will launch powerful and well-planned operations that will bring about severe, regretful, and unpredictable consequences for the perpetrators.

“Colonel Ebrahim Zolfaghari, spokesperson of the headquarters, stated that the criminal United States, through its continued full-scale support for the Zionist regime’s aggression, has directly entered into war with Iran by blatantly violating the sovereignty of the Islamic Republic and launching an attack on Iran’s sacred soil.

“Reading an official statement from the Khatam al-Anbiya Headquarters, he added that this hostile act was aimed at reviving the dying Zionist regime—but it was not only futile, it will also lead to the expansion of the range and variety of legitimate targets for Iran’s armed forces and create the conditions for the spread of war in the region.

”Colonel Zolfaghari assured that the warriors of Islam will deliver a powerful and precise response to this crime, imposing heavy, regret-inducing, and unpredictable consequences on those responsible.”

