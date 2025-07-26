President Trump Outwits NJ Judges Trying to Fire Alina Habba

President Donald Trump has moved to keep his former defense attorney Alina Habba on the job as the top federal prosecutor in New Jersey, even though a panel of judges refused to extend her tenure.

Habba’s term was set to expire this week, and federal judges in New Jersey had moved to appoint someone else to the position. Trump fired that gal.

However, President Trump on Thursday withdrew Habba’s nomination to hold the role permanently, setting in motion a series of steps that allow her to transition from being an interim U.S. attorney to an acting U.S. attorney and remain in the job for the next 210 days.

“Donald J. Trump is the 47th President. Pam Bondi is the Attorney General. And I am now the Acting United States Attorney for the District of New Jersey,” Habba posted on X. “I don’t cower to pressure. I don’t answer to politics. This is a fight for justice. And I’m all in.”

Democrat judges did the same thing in upstate New York with Acting US Attorney John A. Sarcone III. They fired him and he’s back too.

Chuck Schumer has a hold on all of Trump’s judicial nominees. That is who the Democrats are now.

So far, about 50 judges haven’t moved past the Senate. Democrats want only Democrat judges, and they pick far left ones.