From UFOs to UAPs, the Truth Still Lingers

by Mark Schwendau

For those of us who grew up on movies and television series about Martians and little green men, yesterday, 7-26-23, was historic. As believers, we felt vindicated. The truth came out there!

Yesterday a hearing on Capitol Hill by yet another whistleblower David Grusch, a former member of a U.S. Air Force panel on unidentified anomalous phenomena—also known as unidentified aerial phenomena—(UAP), claimed the U.S. government has been covering up a longstanding defense program that collects and reverse engineers unidentified flying objects (UFOs), and has found “nonhuman biologics” at alleged UFO crash sites.

The three speakers to testify at this hearing were former Navy pilot Ryan Graves, former intelligence official David Grusch, and retired Navy Commander David Fravor.

The highly anticipated testimony from Grusch was part of an effort by Congress to pressure intelligence agencies for more transparency into the existence of UFOs. The government has opted to make information on extraterrestrial encounters (mostly by military pilots) TOP SECRET.

Agencies not normally heard from, such as the National Security Association (NSA) and Advanced Aerospace Threat Identification Program (AATIP), come into conversations regarding UFOs.

Part of the reason for the hearing is the US government has received over 350 new reports of what the US government terms “unidentified aerial phenomenon,” commonly known as UFOs, since March of 2021. Again, most of these sightings have been by military personnel and pilots in recent years.

Another interesting phenomenon is that these sightings seem to occur more in some areas of the country than others. The Southern California Government GIS User Group offers an animated map here.

Extraterrestrial life over the US has long been shrouded in mystery, confusion, and secrecy, with those who even discuss it facing stigmas, mockery, and persecution. However, yesterday, lawmakers on both sides of the political aisle pushed for more research on the topic as a national security matter with more transparency for the public.

“UAPs, whatever they may be, may pose a serious threat to our military and our civilian aircraft, and that must be understood,” Democratic Rep. Robert Garcia of California offered. “We should encourage more reporting, not less, on UAPs. The more we understand, the safer we will be.”

First Important Takeaway

Testifying under oath at a House subcommittee hearing Wednesday, Grusch told lawmakers he believes the U.S. government possesses UAPs based on his interviews with 40 witnesses over four years. He claimed he was informed of “a multi-decade UAP crash retrieval and reverse-engineering program” during his work in the government.

He reported he was denied access to such programs when he requested and accused the US military of misappropriating funds to shield these operations from congressional oversight.

Second Important Takeaway

During testimony, Grusch said he knows of “multiple colleagues” who were physically injured by UAP activity and by people within the U.S. government but declined to share more details. The implication made was witnesses feared for their lives and were concerned about government retaliation if they came forward.

Third Important Takeaway

Ryan Graves, a former Navy fighter pilot, and a former U.S. intelligence officer, warned UAPs in U.S. airspace are “grossly underreported” in his opening comments. He said the government “knows more about UAP than shared publicly, and excessive classification practices keep crucial information hidden.”

He estimates most sightings go unreported by military and commercial pilots due to the hassle. Witnesses expressed concerns that there currently is no safe channel to report UAP incidents by civilian and military pilots and ground observers.

Fourth Important Takeaway

When asked about the craft’s pilots, Grusch revealed that “nonhuman biologics” were found at alleged UAP crash sites. This was an interesting revelation due to The Roswell Incident (1947) and Area 51 – people have long wondered if it is fact or fiction. The government admitted it was a US spy balloon, originally claiming it was a weather balloon. The autopsy of a space alien was a hoax unless you believe the creator who says it was a recreation of an autopsy he witnessed.

While no government official testified at Wednesday’s hearing, Sean Kirkpatrick, the director of the Pentagon’s office on UAPs, told a Senate subcommittee in April that the U.S. government was tracking 650 cases of unidentified aerial phenomena. He played videos from two of the incidents. During his public testimony, Kirkpatrick emphasized there was no evidence of extraterrestrial life, and his office found “no credible evidence” of objects that defy the known laws of physics.

Fifth Important Takeaway

There’s bipartisan interest on Capitol Hill for reform in this area. Some provisions in the Senate’s version of this year’s National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) would require federal agencies to hand over records related to UAP to a Senate panel with the power to declassify them.

Graves said, “If UAP are foreign drones, it is an urgent national security problem. If it is something else, it is an issue for science. In either case, unidentified objects are a concern for flight safety.”

Watching the hearing yesterday was a feel-good moment for many Americans as they saw Democrats and Republicans coming together to work on a problem bipartisanly.

OPINION

As a Christian, I have taken some heat for believing in extraterrestrial life. I then have to remind my critics of Genesis 1.1 “In the beginning God created the heavens and the earth.”

My only question is: Do they come in peace?

Copyright © 2023 by Mark S. Schwendau

~~~

Mark S. Schwendau is a retired technology professor who has always had a sideline in news-editorial writing where his byline has been, “Bringing little known news to people who simply want to know the truth.” He is a Christian conservative who God cast to be a realist. His website is www.IDrawIWrite.Tech.

