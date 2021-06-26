The DNI report on the UFOs among us



















Are we being watched by intelligent life from out of space? Who knows. The US government doesn’t know.

The 9-page report about UFOs was released by the DNI on Friday. You can read it below exactly as reported on the DNI site.

These reported and photographed sightings could be natural phenomena. Pilots began noticing them or at least recording them in the summer of ’47 when air flight was still relatively new.

They haven’t ruled out extraterrestrials. Nor has the DBI ruled out “USG or Industry Developmental Programs” from “U.S. entities,” and “Foreign Adversary Systems.”

Nothing’s ruled out. The objects appear to be powered by some form of intelligent life and manipulated with skill into unusual maneuvers beyond our advanced science.

The government might have to wait for advanced scientific knowledge to determine what they are. Officials are concerned about the risk they pose to flight safety.

Watch:



Prelimary Assessment UAP 20210625 on Scribd

Related

















