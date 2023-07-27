Real Story of Why Hunter Biden’s Plea Deal Collapsed

After hours of discussion and multiple dramatic court recesses, Hunter Biden quickly pleaded not guilty after Judge Maryellen Noreika rejected his unprecedented immunity deal from future charges. He is still under federal investigation.

During the discussion, she described the agreement as potentially “unconstitutional” and lacking “legal precedent.”

She had ordered defense attorneys and federal prosecutors to submit more paperwork justifying the legality of the plea deal and the agreement to dismiss the weapons felony.

IT WAS OVER IMMUNITY AND DIVERSION

Jude Noreika also ordered the parties to clarify language that could grant Hunter Biden immunity for any potential future prosecution related to his foreign investment and consulting work that has seen him rake in millions of dollars over the past decade.

When she asked if Hunter was under investigation, his attorney said he was.

The judge pressed federal prosecutors on the investigation and questioned whether there was the possibility for future charges, and asked prosecutors if Hunter Biden was currently under active investigation. Prosecutors said he was but would not answer precisely what the president’s son is under investigation for.

Judge Maryellen Noreika questioned the constitutionality — specifically the diversion clause and the immunity.

Hunter Biden’s plea deal fell apart because Judge Noreika would not accept the unprecedented immunity deal. And Hunter wouldn’t accept a deal without immunity from future prosecution for foreign work and consulting. They are related to the more serious allegations against him.

Hunter Biden quickly pleaded “not guilty.”

THE DEAL

Hunter Biden had been expected to plead guilty to two misdemeanor tax counts of willful failure to pay federal income tax. As part of the plea deal, he would avoid jail time on a felony gun charge.

So far, he faces the most minimal charges of the crimes he has allegedly committed. An immunity deal would have ended that.

Media reports suggest a potential FARA charge, money laundering, bribery,influence peddling, treason, and crimes like that.

Related