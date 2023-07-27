Mr. Grusch Testifies He Knows “Exact Locations” of the UFOs

The UFO story could be a distraction more than real, but we have interesting testimony coming in. No evidence, but a witness with second-hand knowledge who gave sworn testimony.

David Grusch is a former mid-ranking civilian intelligence officer and Air Force veteran. In July 2021, Grusch filed a whistleblower complaint to the Defense Department’s inspector general alleging the existence of a covert public-private sector program to retrieve and exploit crashed, unidentified flying objects, or UFOs.

Mr. Grusch swore under oath to congressional lawmakers that the government is secretly hiding UFOs. He said he knows the “exact locations” where the UFOs (Unidentified Flying Objects) are hidden.

UFOs are also known as UAPs, Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena.

HE KNOWS THE “EXACT LOCATIONS”

Mr. Grusch said he knows the exact locations “based on interviews of “over 40 witnesses over four years.”

He told the lawmakers he provided them to an inspector general. He said some were given to the congressional intelligence panels.

“I actually had the people with first-hand knowledge provide a protected disclosure to the inspector general,” Grusch added.

Grusch testified that “biologics came with some of these recoveries.”

He added that the “assessment of people with direct knowledge of the program” who are still involved with the project is that these biologics are “non-human.”

Grusch also said the U.S. government had possessed evidence of non-human intelligence as far back as the 1930s.

Grusch disputed a statement by Sean Kirkpatrick, head of the Department of Defense’s All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office (AARO), tasked with investigating UAPs.

During testimony before the Senate Armed Services Committee in April, Kirkpatrick said, “AARO has found no credible evidence thus far of extraterrestrial activity, off-world technology, or objects that defy the known laws of physics.”

Garcia: “Do you believe our government is in possession of UFOs?” Former Air Force intelligence officer David Grusch: “Absolutely, based on interviewing over 40 witnesses over four years. I know the exact locations.” pic.twitter.com/ZivSqWmLuZ — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) July 26, 2023

WHAT TO MAKE OF MR. GRUSCH

Mr. Grusch has the credentials to know this kind of information potentially. He served in the Air Force, and the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency, and then at the National Reconnaissance Office. He was the NRO’s liaison to the then-UAP Task Force. Grusch appears to be well respected by those he served alongside.

What Grusch describes as the supposed crash retrieval program also fits with how a project like this could be kept secret.

It’s still second-hand, and secret government programs could be misconstrued.

It should not be secret from Congress or the American public if it is true.

