Fun Facts from Clown World: Dirty Dogs and Their GOP Chew Toys

Leftist Judge Gordon Gallagher blocked the deportation of the Boulder terrorist’s family, who are all here illegally. Gallagher’ s appointment to the bench was confirmed narrowly 53-43. Five alleged GOP senators sided with Democrats in his confirmation, despite knowing how radical he is.

They were: Chuck Grassley of Iowa, Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, Susan Collins of Maine, Thom Tillis of North Carolina, and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska.

They don’t have any sense about how the game is now played or they are subversives working for the other side. Proof: Democrats have held up 70 of 71 presidential nominees.

Chuck Grassley tweeted: Did u know Democrats hv delayed 70 of 71 of Pres Trump’s Senate confirmable nominees? An unprecedented amount of obstruction that gums up the gears of the govt Presidents need their staff in place to serve U.

The dirty players of the Democrat Party play dirty and the oblivious Republicans are their lapdogs.

