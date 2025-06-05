Judge Boasberg’s Fight for Criminal Aliens: They Can Challenge Removals

Democrat leftist Judge Boasberg, stripped of jurisdiction, continues the fight for criminal aliens here illegally. He now ruled the CECOT prisoners can challenge their removal.

U.S. District Judge James Boasberg on Wednesday ordered the Trump administration to provide all non-citizens deported from the U.S. to a maximum-security prison in El Salvador to be afforded the opportunity to seek habeas relief in court, and challenge their alleged gang status.

“In short, the Government must facilitate the Class’s ability to seek habeas relief to contest their removal under the Act,” Judge Boasberg said in the order, filed late Wednesday afternoon.

“Exactly what such facilitation must entail will be determined in future proceedings. Although the Court is mindful that such a remedy may implicate sensitive diplomatic or national-security concerns within the exclusive province of the Executive Branch, it also has a constitutional duty to provide a remedy that will “make good the wrong done.”

Margot explained the problem.

Because the CECOT prisoners are not in U.S. custody (Boasberg held they weren’t), there is no remedy. And if the injury is NOT redressable, Plaintiffs lack standing to sue. In effect, Boasberg held CECOT prisoners get “due process” when that won’t rectify the injury because if they establish Alien Enemies Act doesn’t allow for their removal, after a “fair hearing,” so what? Trump lacks custody and lacks control to bring them back.

Boasberg likely sees an order for Trump to “facilitate” their release and return provides a remedy, and given SCOTUS’s language re “facilitate release” Boasberg had a basis to treat the injury as redressable. I don’t think it is & I don’t think Article III can order foreign policy negotiations which an order to “facilitate” would require.

But SCOTUS and Boasberg both believe that there MUST be a remedy–that as the judicial branch they MUST be able to fix this. They can’t. And while I have a huge problem with extensive due process “rights” being bestowed on illegal aliens, at least as to these CECOT defendants they didn’t have notice or any opportunity, & SCOTUS said they must. So at least on this opinion, Boasberg’s analysis was solid other than his failure to address the lack of redressability, which can be forgiven since SCOTUS suggested it was redressable. That issue will be litigated much more here and in Garcia.

Boasberg and the other leftist judges mostly want to tie the administration up in court to keep them from other investigations and fulfilling the agenda.

FULL OPINION HERE

