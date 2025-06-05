Tajikistan Wanted Their Al-Qaida Terrorist Back, ICE Found Him in Philadelphia

ICE arrested an accused Al-Qaida member who was hiding out in the sanctuary city of Philadelphia, where authorities won’t cooperate with ICE.

The Tajikistan-born Russian national was taken into custody in the early morning hours of May 23 in Philadelphia, according to ICE.

He crossed illegally in 2023. The Biden administration released him after they didn’t check his background as millions poured into the country.

“Arresting individuals linked to terrorist organizations such as Al-Qaida reaffirms our unwavering commitment to safeguard the homeland,” Enforcement and Removal Operations Philadelphia acting Field Office Director Brian McShane said in a prepared statement.

“Through close collaboration with our outstanding partners at the FBI, we have taken decisive action to make our communities safer and prevent potential threats to the American people,” McShane continued.

US authorities first encountered the 39-year-old Russian national in March 2023 at a port of entry along the California-Mexico border and charged him as an inadmissible alien because he didn’t have an immigrant visa, according to ICE. He was subsequently served with a notice to appear before an immigration judge and paroled into the country.

Al-Qaeda Fugitive

Earlier this year, Tajikistan government officials declared the individual to be a fugitive of the law and suspected of being a current or past member of Al-Qaida, according to ICE. Following his arrest in Philadelphia, the agency says he will remain in their custody pending his removal from the U.S.

“I commend the dedicated men and women of ICE and the FBI for their tireless efforts and steadfast resolve in protecting this great nation,” McShane stated of the arrest.

This is not the first time federal officials have taken custody of foreign nationals with Tajik-Russian origin suspected of terrorist activity.

We didn’t know about him. If it wasn’t for Tajikistan, he’d still be loose.

Eight Tajik nationals suspected of ISIS ties were arrested in June 2024 during a nationwide sting operation that spanned several major cities. The operation was also conducted in coordination between ICE and the FBI, with most of the alleged terrorists deported back to Tajikistan and Russia within months of their arrests, according to the Department of Homeland (DHS).

Philadelphia prosecutor Larry Krasner does all he can to keep these people safe and hidden in Philadelphia. He is a pro-criminal progressive.

Krasner created an immigration counsel position in his office for the purpose of lowering charges against foreign nationals to help them avoid deportation, his office has previously stated.

The United States, and in this case, Philadelphia, became a safe haven for criminals and terrorists under Democrat leadership and will again if they come back into power.

