Surprise! The House Passed the Big Beautiful Bill

Last night, the House passed the big and the beautiful reconciliation package. We hope it’s beautiful.

House Republicans passed their “big, beautiful” reconciliation bill early Thursday morning, sending to the Senate a filibuster-proof package that would deliver the major elements of President Donald Trump’s legislative agenda, from tax cuts and border security to lifting the nation’s borrowing limit.

The 215-214 vote capped weeks of grueling negotiations behind the scenes between House leaders and warring factions of the Republican conference. While moderates in high-tax states sought additional tax relief, hardcore conservatives sought deeper cuts to federal spending, particularly on Medicaid, and a faster repeal on clean energy tax credits they dubbed the “green new scam.”

A 42-page manager’s amendment, released just hours before the final vote, gave both factions enough of what they wanted to turn undecided and dissenting lawmakers into supporters of the bill. While more than a dozen Republicans had threatened to vote down the bill in recent weeks, almost all agreed to support the final version of the sweeping package.

Two House Republicans voted against it: Warren Davidson (R-OH), Thomas Massie (R-KY). Andrew Gabarino (R-NY) objected to accelerating the end of tax incentives for green energy and sat out the vote rather than cast a nay, which allowed the bill to pass on the floor.

Trump posted on TruthSocial:

The Bill includes MASSIVE Tax CUTS, No Tax on Tips, No Tax on Overtime, Tax Deductions when you purchase an American Made Vehicle, along with strong Border Security measures, Pay Raises for our ICE and Border Patrol Agents, Funding for the Golden Dome, “TRUMP Savings Accounts” for newborn babies, and much more! Great job by Speaker Mike Johnson, and the House Leadership, and thank you to every Republican who voted YES on this Historic Bill!

Now, it’s time for our friends in the United States Senate to get to work, and send this Bill to my desk AS SOON AS POSSIBLE! There is no time to waste. The Democrats have lost control of themselves, and are aimlessly wandering around, showing no confidence, grit, or determination. They have forgotten their landslide loss in the Presidential Election, and are warped in the past, hoping someday to revive Open Borders for the World’s criminals to be able to pour into our Country, men to be able to play in women’s sports, and transgender for everybody. They don’t realize that these things, and so many more like them, will NEVER AGAIN happen!

Now it goes to the Senate and if they approve it or an altered version, it will pass with a. simple majority under reconciliation.

