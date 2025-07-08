Gangland Culture on July 4th: Mass Shootings

Philadelphia is a gangland with youth growing up in gangs. It doesn’t help that they have a prosecutor who is soft on crime.

The youth in the clip below were at a cookout when the shooting began shortly after 1 am. It left three dead and nine wounded. There were six shooters and 135 rounds fired.

Democrats want to take guns away from law abiding citizens, but the gangs go unnoticed as mass shootings increase.

One of the three people killed in one of several mass shootings in Philly on Monday was a 24-year-old named Azir Harris. He became paralyzed at the age of 17 after a drive-by shooting in South Philadelphia. He has a one-year-old son and the mother of his son was one of the nine people injured.

A woman, possibly his baby’s mother, desperately tried to pull Azir to cover before they are both hit by gunfire.

One mass shooting was so chaotic that a vehicle rammed into an off-duty police officer after running a red light. The windshield had a bullet hole.

They can’t blame white people for this.

“The African American Community has become a culture of violence embracing gunplay and criminality.” Philly Monday at 1:05 am 3 dead 9 others wounded 135 rounds and 6 shooters! https://t.co/8GDlYDY8Bb — Cedar Posts ‍☠️ (@CedarPosts) July 8, 2025

Multiple mass shootings erupted in Philadelphia over Fourth of July weekend, leaving a total of six people dead and 31 shot/injured. One scene was so chaotic that a vehicle rammed into an off-duty police officer after running a red light. The windshield had a bullet hole. pic.twitter.com/THSv8Qoien — Key To The City (@K3yToTheCity) July 7, 2025

Chicago had a bloody July 4th with 50 people shot and six killed. Fox called Chicago “a notorious hot spot for violent crime.”

Several mass shootings and drive-by shootings accounted for the violence that occurred between midnight on Thursday, July 3, and Sunday night, according to ABC 7, which tracked the violence.

According to city data, there have been 205 homicides in Chicago this year, including 170 fatal shootings.

Over Memorial Day weekend at the end of May, 22 people were shot, two fatally, in the city.

Mayor Brandon Johnson bragged about crime being down as 50 people were shot on a holiday weekend.

“Homicides are down,” Johnson said Tuesday, concerning the latest Chicago Police Department statistics. Detailing Chicago’s 2025 drop in crime at his Community Safety Midyear Update, Johnson pointed to published reports, saying, “It’s the steepest statistical drop in recent memory, with fewer than 200 homicides in the first six months of the calendar year for the first time in more than a decade.”

It may be down, but it’s still a disaster in the gangland areas. Chicago has a soft on crime policy in gangland. He spends most of his time complaining about Donald Trump.