Zohran Mamdani Flipped Off a Statue of Columbus

Foreigner Zohran Kwame Mamdani flipped off Christopher Columbus and wanted the statue of Christopher Columbus taken down. This was during the George Floyd riots when the communists were tearing down our historical statues.

Just days before Mamdani’s 2020 post, rioters in Richmond, Virginia, toppled a Columbus statue, while demonstrators in Boston beheaded another. In Minnesota, rioters tore down a Columbus statue outside the state capitol, the Daily Caller reported at the time.

Angelo Vivolo, the Columbus Heritage Coalition president, vowed not to support the lefty candidate come November.

“We will defend Columbus Day and Columbus statues,” he told The Post.

“He is being disrespectful to the Italian American community” said Vivolo, who is the former head of the Columbus Citizens Foundation, which runs the city’s Columbus Day Parade. “If you offend one community, you offend all communities.

“I don’t think he will be mayor for all the people of New York City.”

He will only be a mayor for the far left and Islamists. The man behind his campaign is a former Obama-Soros operative.

“Now that Mamdani has won the Democratic nomination for mayor, the news has finally come out that a key figure behind his campaign was Patrick Gaspard. Gaspard, 57, is a former political aide to Barack Obama. He also served from 2017 to 2020 as president of George Soros’s Open Society Foundations. Soros is 94.”

Take it down. pic.twitter.com/7Bmis8hnnh — Zohran Kwame Mamdani (@ZohranKMamdani) June 18, 2020