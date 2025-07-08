JFK’s Grandson Needs a Baby Surrogate Immediately

Jack Schlossberg, JFK’s grandson, is saying bizarre things on Instagram, X and TikTok – as usual. The Daily Mail posted one from Instagram that was particularly strange. The 32-year-old wants a baby surrogate right away.

He thinks he’s funny.

“I think it’s much cleaner, much more efficient to have a kid via surrogate.

“It’s very modern and I just need to have kids and I need to have them now.

“I want to make sure that my genetic material is passed down. I am not only athletic and handsome but I’m smart and funny.

“And so I want to have a kid soon and I need the perfect surrogate… I need help with the first couple of years with the baby nurse stuff but after that I’m good.”

In a previous clip, he said he never showers and he’s very clean. He noted that cavemen did not shower. He also interviewed his father strangely not so long ago.

The rich and famous are not people we’d want to hang with if he’s an example.

He’s just playing with the audience and driving up views because he can.

Since he’s far-left, we found some possibilities for him.

