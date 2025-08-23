Gasbag Al Green Will Probably Lose His Seat

The new redistricting map passed the Senate and is headed for Gov. Abbott’s desk. It will likely get Al Green kicked out. That would be a blessing. His district is now solid red.

Green is the strange duck who screams “Impeach Trump” every five minutes. He promised to impeach him again, saying he has to “bring him down.” He called him a racist. Maybe Green is the one who will be impeached.

Some are saying Jasmine Crockett, another annoying individual, might lose her seat. That would be a double blessing. Neither does anything for their constituents. They just grandstand.