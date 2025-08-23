Sadiq Khan’s London: Rape Comfort Tents, Knives, Guns for Carnival

Instead of cracking down on the Pakistani rape gangs at Carnival, the London police are setting up tents for raped or frightened girls to recover. This is their idea of inclusion and equity. It’s suicide and it’s madness.

The London mayor, Sadiq Khan is a loser and he’s tutoring New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani on how to win election. You can expect New York City to turn into London if he wins. That’s not an exaggeration.

These people need to be deported where possible or imprisoned but the police rarely catch them all.

The madness has begun pre-Carnival. The police are collecting knives and guns in London where they are banned. They need their own Donald Trump.

They flew those Baby Trump balloons, mocking our president but look who should be mocked. I do feel very badly for the people who don’t want this. The ones who do want it are probably the lunatics doing it. They shouldn’t be in London. And Notting Hill of all places, such a lovely place.

Sadiq Khan keeps getting re-elected. Why?

This is how it went in 2023.

