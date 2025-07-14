Gavin Newsom Babbles About Child Transitioning

Gavin Newsom was on Shawn Ryan’s podcast and ended up babbling meaninglessly when asked about states taking children away from parents who refuse ‘gender affirming’ care for their children. His new schtick is he’s a centrist.

Shawn Ryan: “The state can come in and basically take your kid if you’re against gender affirming care.”

Newsom: “There’s some … It’s a Yeah, there’s some there’s some nuance language and and yeah…”

Newsom claims he’s he doesn’t know about the pronoun issue.

“I remember walking into my staff. I started using the word LatinX a few times. And then my chief of staff, who happens to be Hispanic, goes, ‘Would you shut up?’ I’m like, ‘What?’ She goes, ‘Who uses that word?’ I said, ‘I don’t know.'”

It’s hard to pretend you’re normal when you’re not. He’s pretending he’s not part of the trans crazy authoritarianism.

Newsom was struggling to speak at times as he made excuses for his bizarre viewpoints now that he wants to run for office. He’s up to his ears in bullschizzle.

All he has to do is talk like that and he’ll win. Gavin should have been a snake oil salesman.