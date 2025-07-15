Patel Opens “Grand Conspiracy” Probe of Democrat Party for the Past 10 Years

Patel just opened up an FBI investigation into the whole damn Democrat party for the past 10 years.

Kash Patel has been investigating the Democrat party and deep-state shenanigans from Russia collusion to Jack Smith. The door is now open for a special prosecutor to step in.

The “grand conspiracy” case is looking into Democrats meddling in three US elections. It was opened weeks ago.

There are two tranches of evidence that could give big boosts to Donald Trump if made public.

One piece of evidence is a several years old inspector general probe of Hillary Clinton’s improper email server sought by Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley. It allegedly shows credible information about possible wrongdoing that was intentionally ignored by the FBI.

The second tranche of evidence was identified by former Russiagate Special Counsel John Durham in his final report. The evidence was dubbed in the report as the “Clinton plan intelligence.” The public and many members of Congress have not seen it.

It shows that U.S. spy agencies were aware that Clinton’s 2016 campaign was concocting a bogus Russia collusion narrative to harm Trump’s election chances before the FBI opened its now-discredited Crossfire Hurricane probe, in part using evidence created by the Clinton campaign or offered by Clinton associates.

The documents have been sealed for almost a decade.

To this day, about 60% of Democrats do not know that Russiagate was a hoax.