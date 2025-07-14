Sex Offender Who Tried to Kidnap a Child, to Be Released Because He’s Incompetent

A transgender registered sex offender, who allegedly began transitioning in 2011, attempted to kidnap an 11-year-old boy from his school yard. The suspect Solomon Galligan will have charges dismissed due to “mental incompetence.” Instead of a mental facility, he will be thrown back onto the streets.

Far-Left Progressive Democrat District Attorney Amy Padden of Colorado is set to be recalled for her decision to dismiss all charges. She doesn’t have to set him free, but she is going to.

Progressive Commie Democrats think criminals are the victims.

The governor of Colorado just signed Tiara’s Law which allows trans criminals to hide their criminal record. Solomon may now be able to hide his sex offenses and criminal history.

Court documents refer to the individual pictured below as “Ms. Galligan.” Seriously, that is how the media refers to him. You are to believe this is Ms. Galligan.

The Attempted Kidnapping