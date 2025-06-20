Gavin Newsom Hangs with the Wine People While LA Riots

California Gov. has an uncanny knack for needing to be somewhere other than where the problems are in the beautiful state he is ruining. When the recent fires destroyed the Palisades, he was far away with no ideas about what to do about them and no solutions for the future. Then, as riots broke out in Los Angeles, he was enjoying a swanky wine party fundraiser dubbed Vineyard Vibes at the Odette Estate Winery, which Newsom co-founded in 2011. It raised money for cancer in her late mother’s name, but he didn’t go to LA after the party/fundraiser either.

While law enforcement officers were in danger from his communist voters, he was downing wine. Instead of taking a leadership role and quelling the wrath of his dangerous followers, he had a wine fundraiser and trotted on home to the woman now referred to as his first person instead of first lady.

While LA burns, Newsom is with the wine people.

EXCLUSIVE: California Governor @GavinNewsom attended a luxury wine tasting in Napa while rioters had already begun barricading streets, lighting cars on fire, and attacking law enforcement in Los Angeles. Newsom was sipping Cabernet while California burned. pic.twitter.com/zogQsjDHQi — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) June 19, 2025

He has a history of failures.

Remembering the accomplishments of Karen Bass and Gavin Newsom… pic.twitter.com/WTNcpsLnr4 — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) June 5, 2025

There is no safe place left in California, because Gavin Newsom refuses to honor his oath of office and enforce our laws. Carry a weapon with you at all times, or you are simply a lamb to the slaughter in any Democrat city. #SecondAmendment pic.twitter.com/xhgJiajhbS — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) July 3, 2024

Commiefornia, 2023:

San Francisco with not one American Flag in site yesterday as President Xi rolls into town… pic.twitter.com/bttqrklZKd — Matt Couch (@RealMattCouch) November 15, 2023

