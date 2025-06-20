NYC’s Favorite Sons Are Jihadists

A radical Islamist is running for mayor and is coming in second in the polling. He said there are a million Muslims in New York City and he wants them to get out and vote for him. There are actually 1.5 million Muslims in New York City.

At a public Eid event, New York State Assemblyman Zohran Mamdani stood before a Muslim crowd and called for them to come out and vote to gain political power, writes Amy Mek, founder of RAIR.

Suspected Terrorist Wahhaj Speaks

At ICNA’s national conference, radical Imam Siraj Wahhaj took the stage. This is the same Wahhaj who was named an unindicted co-conspirator in the 1993 World Trade Center bombing. His son is now serving life in prison—for running a jihad training camp on American soil.

And yet, there he was…

Openly celebrating the Islamic takeover of New York City. Ugandan Jihadist Zohran Mamdani is leading the way.

Amy Mek lists Wahhaj’s statistics or you can watch it below:

Think about New York City. 1,500,000 Muslims (more than even Zohran Mamdani realizes), 300 masjids, 30 full-time Muslim schools…

I just found out recently, you know how many Muslim businesses in New York City? 96,000 Muslim businesses!”

“1 out of 10 students in New York City’s public schools are Muslims.”

“Muslims have bought churches… sold the churches to the masjid, sold the synagogues to the masjids.

Churches closing down. Synagogues closing down.”

“In the last 25 years, 40 million churches in America have closed down. Since 1960, 16,000 churches have closed in the United Kingdom.”

“This is not assimilation. This is ideological conquest,” says Amy Mek. “Will Americans wake up before New York becomes London 2.0?”

The answer is Americans will not wake up. There is no resistance in New York City or in Albany. Democrats support this.

NYC Is Becoming the Next UK – and They're Bragging About It At a public Eid event, New York State Assemblyman Zohran Mamdani stood before a Muslim crowd and called for political power through Islamic voter turnout, proclaiming: "We are a million Muslims in NYC. 200,000…

This is what my home state has become. New York City is a bastion of Bolshevik and Islamist Democrats and there is no sign it will change.

Here’s more:

Islamized New York…. 5,000+ Sharia Adherents Flood NYC Beach for Eid

On June 7, MAS Staten Island turned Midland Beach into a de facto outdoor mosque. As thousands of Muslims gathered at sunrise, chanting Takbeerat – repeating Allahu Akbar ("Our god is greater"). They…

