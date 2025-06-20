Juneteenth Celebrates the Republican Union Army Freeing the Slaves from Democrats

M Dowling
14

Juneteenth is now a federal holiday and was created to replace July 4th, dividing the races. Democrats call it the Black Independence Day.

Juneteenth commemorates the end of slavery in the United States.

It was officially ended nationwide in December 1865 with the Thirteenth Amendment. The last people to find out they were free were told on June 19, 1866, thus Juneteenth.

The slaves were freed by Republicans under President Abraham Lincoln and the Union Army. Slavery, and later Jim Crow, were brought to you by Democrats. To be a member of the KKK, you had to be a Democrat.

It’s amazing how Democrats have propagandized it so well that they’ve flipped the script. They still want an underclass from the most impoverished lands on earth.

I have no problem with a holiday commemorating the end of slavery. It’s how it came about for the Democrat’s divisive agenda.

Juneteenth commemorates the fact that Democrats owned slaves and Republicans freed them. Democrats shamefully misrepresent that fact.


Peter B. Prange,
1 hour ago

True Saul Alinsky fans, which the lying Democrats are, follow the principle that the ‘enemy’ must be blamed for everything evil done by your party, and take credit for everything good done by the other party. The are truly the disciples of Satan who was a liar and murderer from the beginning.

