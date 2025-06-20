Juneteenth Celebrates the Republican Union Army Freeing the Slaves from Democrats

Juneteenth is now a federal holiday and was created to replace July 4th, dividing the races. Democrats call it the Black Independence Day.

Juneteenth commemorates the end of slavery in the United States.

It was officially ended nationwide in December 1865 with the Thirteenth Amendment. The last people to find out they were free were told on June 19, 1866, thus Juneteenth.

The slaves were freed by Republicans under President Abraham Lincoln and the Union Army. Slavery, and later Jim Crow, were brought to you by Democrats. To be a member of the KKK, you had to be a Democrat.

It’s amazing how Democrats have propagandized it so well that they’ve flipped the script. They still want an underclass from the most impoverished lands on earth.

I have no problem with a holiday commemorating the end of slavery. It’s how it came about for the Democrat’s divisive agenda.

Juneteenth commemorates the fact that Democrats owned slaves and Republicans freed them. Democrats shamefully misrepresent that fact.

FLASHBACK: Joe Biden had no idea what Juneteenth was; thinking it was the day commemorating the "Black Wall Street Massacre."pic.twitter.com/340IL4A6Br — Andrew @ Don’t Walk, RUN! (@DontWalkRUN) June 19, 2025

Donald Trump shares new post on Juneteenth: “Too many non-working holidays in America. It is costing our Country $BILLIONS OF DOLLARS to keep all of these businesses closed. The workers don’t want it either! Soon we’ll end up having a holiday for every once working day of the… pic.twitter.com/aR1ttYiATJ — Pop Base (@PopBase) June 19, 2025

You can comment on the article after the ads and subscribe to the Daily Newsletter here if you would like a quick view of the articles of the day and any late news: Name Last name Email