MSNBC Actually Tells the Truth as Hochul Sits By

The MSNBC reporter in the clip below explained to Gov. Hochul that we don’t feel safe in New York City. Items are on lockdown in stores and she can’t go on the subway. Hochul looked a bit lost.

New York City is unsafe but our leaders lie to us and the media backs them up.

President Trump said he is taking ICE and military to New York City next and it seems Chicago is on the list.

Unfortunately, once the president’s team leaves a city, the inept soft-on-crime people in charge will let it go to pot again. However, residents will once again remember what it is like to live in a safe and secure environment. Perhaps it will inspire them to vote and to vote for law and order leaders.

The city council in the city is comprised of mostly very far-left people, and they push terrible policies like sanctuary city policies. Hochul herself has allowed the no-bail laws to continue. As for illegal migrants, she supports them too.

Man, you know it’s bad when you lose MSNBC. That look on Hochul’s face pic.twitter.com/CdTcT8TUSZ — Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) August 22, 2025

Things are so bad in California, a Republican might have a chance to become governor. This is a great analysis by 2Way, especially when they get to the part that Democrats are lurching so far to the left that they left the middle open and Republicans are jumping in.

DNC Chair Ed Martin eve said there is room for Mamdani in the party. That’s nuts!