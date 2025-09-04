Gavin Newsom’s Mind Blowing Hypocrisy As He Forms His Own CDC

Gavin Newsom is forming his own CDC with the Governors of Oregon and Washington.

Pledging communication about vaccines that will be “grounded in science, not ideology,” the governors of California, Washington and Oregon announced Wednesday they will form a West Coast Health Alliance to begin coordinating public health guidelines separate from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

This is so ironic after Newsom and his fellow governors politicized COVID during the pandemic.

“The new alliance represents a unified regional response to the Trump Administration’s destruction of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s credibility and scientific integrity,” the three announced in a news release issued by California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s office.

The new West Coast Health Alliance said that in the coming weeks it will finalize shared principles “to strengthen public confidence in vaccines and public health.” The group said they will also rely on guidance from national medical associations like the American Academy of Pediatrics and the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, which recently released guidance that broke from CDC’s around Covid-19 vaccines.

CNN ‘news’ said that many states (all blue) have formed alliances to fill in gaps allegedly left by the RFK CDC.

Nine states, for example, have banded together to create the Northeast Public Health Collaboration, which is staffed by state and city health officials. They will get vaccines for children that they probably shouldn’t be taking.

Who can forget how Newsom partied in elegance and fine food while forcing the peons to wear masks and not gather in groups.

Newsom and the governors of Oregon and Washington tyrannically forced brutal lockdowns destroying economies and people’s health.