Something Is Happening in the NYC Mayoral Race to Stop Zohran

Mark Halperin’s 2-Way podcast with Sean Spicer and Dan Turrentine discussed the latest rumor that Eric Adams is getting out of the race. The other part of the rumor is that President Trump will give him a job.

Rumors have been flying around the Internet that Eric Adams and possibly Curtis Sliwa will leave the mayoral race. Allegedly, President Trump is considering offering Eric Adams a position in the administration. Adams could then give his endorsement to Cuomo. Whether President Trump would consider the same thing for Sliwa, we can’t say.

Zohran Mamdani could win and as a communist Islamist he could do tremendous irreversible damage to the City. De Blasio endorsed Mamdani but he too is a communist.

Trump is hearing daily from his wealthy friends that he has to do something to keep Mamdani from winning.

Mark Halperin is hearing rumors that Adams is getting out of the race.

Dan Turrentine, a Democrat strategist, said one block of voters would move to Cuomo. If it becomes a two-way race, Cuomo wins. Mamdani can’t get above 40% and that means 60% of New York has a problem with him.

Mamdani is allegedly at 89% in the polls. Halperin said that Adams hasn’t been doing that well and if Adams gets out of the race, Mamdani gets 75% or 70%. Mamdani would get some of Adams’ support.

Watch: