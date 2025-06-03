Geert Wilders Collapses the Dutch Government

The Party for Freedom (PVV) is leaving the Netherlands’ government over its policy for asylum-seekers, its leader Geert Wilders said on Tuesday, toppling the governing coalition.

“I signed up for the strictest asylum policy, not for the downfall of the Netherlands,” Wilders told reporters Tuesday morning. “And our responsibility for this cabinet therefore ends here.”

It leaves the government, led by Prime Minister Dick Schoof, with just 51 out of 150 seats in parliament.

Prime Minister Dick Schoof called the decision “unnecessary and irresponsible.” But speaking with reporters after a Tuesday afternoon cabinet meeting, he offered few details on his conversations with Wilders.

He said that without the PVV’s support, it was impossible for the government to carry on, and that he would remain in office leading a caretaker government until a new coalition takes over.

Last week, Wilders issued a ten-point plan calling for drastic immigration reform, including a total temporary ban on new asylum seekers and the deportation of thousands of Syrian migrants. He warned he would walk if the measures weren’t adopted.

The plan aims to radically slash migration, including using the army to guard land borders. The media in The Netherlands and the US call him anti-Islam. It would be more accurate to describe him as anti-radical Islam and anti-mass immigration.

Wilder is also pro-Israel and was frustrated opposing forces.

The Plan Schoof Rejected

Wilders’ PVV stunned the country by winning the most votes in the November 2023 election. But without an outright majority, he was forced into a coalition with three center-right parties. In a surprise move, he stepped aside as prime minister in favor of Dick Schoof, a former top official with no party affiliation.

Instead, the cabinet was led by the independent and unelected PM Schoof, a career bureaucrat.

100,000 pro-Palestine supporters marched to The Hague, Netherlands, to demand an end to Dutch support for the Israeli offensive in Gaza. pic.twitter.com/Sheu0CP2vV — The World R️nking (@worldranking_) May 31, 2025

Netherlands, Utrecht. In the major cities of the Netherlands, the Dutch are a minority. The Islamic invasion of Europe is not a fantasy, it is in full swing. pic.twitter.com/BuyGiqad1Z — RadioGenoa (@RadioGenoa) March 9, 2025

You can comment on the article after the ads and subscribe to the Daily Newsletter here if you would like a quick view of the articles of the day and any late news: Name Last name Email