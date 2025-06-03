Senators Graham and Blumenthal Violated the Logan Act

Senators Lindsey Graham and Dick Blumenthal have traveled to Ukraine nine and seven times respectively. They have pushed for the war in Ukraine since 2014, and violated The Logan Act. They are not charged with brokering war.

As Jack Posobiec says in the clip, they violated the Logan Act doing so. He added that some part of our intelligence services had to know and be involved in the latest attacks on Russia. This planning allegedly went on for 18 months, and that could not have been kept secret from the entire US intelligence apparatus. Posobiec believes Ukraine had to get the satellite imagery and other technical intelligence from the US.

Ukraine, which is not in NATO, is thousands of miles away, and involved in a feud with Russia since the 18th century. We got in the middle of two countries that have hated each other for centuries.

The American leadership, such as these senators, who encouraged them to go to war, have hurt Ukraine and the innocent people under the corrupt leadership.

About 1.2 million have died in a war that never should have taken place.

Senator Blumenthal decided peace is nowhere in sight and he is allegedly sad about it. He said Russia’s peace demands show they aren’t looking for peace. On the other hand, did he see Zelensky’s absurd demands.

Peace cannot exist where greed, corruption & death cult thrive. Blumenthal & Graham violated the Logan Act. They were in Ukraine to escalate the Ukraine war. Misused Federal Tax dollars to promote and escalate Ukraine War. They need to be expelled from Senate & Prosecuted today. https://t.co/Zb8FiDA30z pic.twitter.com/PWyAepLbe1 — Pablo Garcia (@pdag25) June 3, 2025

Someone has to stop this warmongering senator:

We’re in serious trouble America. Lindsey Graham is attempting to sabotage peace talks with Russia in Kiev. This man is an embarrassment to the United States, and will lose his Senate seat this upcoming election. pic.twitter.com/GCwErLTwj2 — Charlie Kirk Commentary (@CharlieK_news) June 3, 2025

