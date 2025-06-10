Gel Newsom’s Peaceful Protesters Face Off with Trump’s Marines & Guardsmen

We have a national emergency in Los Angeles, again. About 700 Marines are mobilized to save downtown LA now going up in flames and equity looting. Gel Boy Newsom blames Donald Trump and “this Homan guy” for the violence, and for wanting to send invaders – who only want a better life – back home.

Gavin Newsom has his talking points, and he won’t call off the dogs. He’s backing the surefire winners — illegal alien cartels and TikTok Marxists.

Law enforcement is interfering with the fentanyl-fueled DEI marchers and foreign invaders waving the flags of their countries while taking time out to throw rocks at ICE.

Newsom’s favorite voters are appearing in downtown with riot gear and face shields. They are fundraising for more gear, but we are sure Gavin has it all under control.

President Trump is outrageously trying to stop the Marxists from destroying downtown. He is also engaging in the hate crime of arresting people here illegally, including those who are criminals.

Gel Newsom is screaming that it’s a “manufactured crisis” and Karen Bass is condemning the presence of National Guard as her radical residents, who are mostly peaceful, throw bricks at them, set dumpster fires and traffic children. All of their bombing with Molotov Cocktails is done from an equity-based redistribution perspective. Trump is a fascist.

As fires are set and frozen bottles, little bombs, and rocks are thrown around LA, 86-year-old Maxine Waters promises to keep Donald Trump from getting rich on crypto.

None of this would have happened if you had not allowed your state to be overrun with millions of illegal criminal aliens Newsom. To the American citizens/taxpayers sufferng in California… You must ask yourself: do you want Mayor Bass or Governor Newsom running your town or… pic.twitter.com/JXBsN9882L — Tom Petit (@tompetit98) June 9, 2025

Democrats are promoting this.

California politicians must call off their rioting mob. Federal law enforcement are working to protect and safeguard American citizens from criminal illegal aliens. Why is California’s governor siding with foreign criminals? pic.twitter.com/MoZLCx7nih — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) June 9, 2025

Looting the Sushi shop for the cause:

The Ootoro Little Tokyo Sushi shop was looted by rioters in Los Angeles. They broke in, carried out the cash box, removed the money, and discarded the empty box in the street. pic.twitter.com/SUgaIVGBt0 — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) June 10, 2025

The twisted thinking of the Democrat.

Oof! I don’t recall DC being set on fire, looted and officers being hit with rocks & fireworks being hurtled at them on J6.

President Trump requested NG days before J6 and Nancy Pelosi & Mayor Bowser denied the requests – but you know this too and choose to Lie!! pic.twitter.com/XkV5xvZzmx — Teagan1776 (@Teagan1776) June 8, 2025

Newsom, Soros’s boy, can handle it.

Peaceful Protestors are looting the local convenience stores to show their support of illegal criminal migrants! Gavin Newsome has everything under control! pic.twitter.com/5WPZf4jFhG — James Pleickhardt (@JamesPleickhar2) June 9, 2025

Line up the ICE trucks. These people have accents. Check their papers.

Protestor: As long as you feel ok with capitalism, racist, imperialist state. Cop: Do you even know what that means? Protestor: Yes bitch, I’m in college. pic.twitter.com/8EQzTRJanc — Lane Kendall (@lanedeankendall) June 10, 2025

