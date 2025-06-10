Gel Newsom’s Peaceful Protesters Face Off with Trump’s Marines & Guardsmen

We have a national emergency in Los Angeles, again. About 700 Marines are mobilized to save downtown LA now going up in flames and equity looting. Gel Boy Newsom blames Donald Trump and “this Homan guy” for the violence, and for wanting to send invaders – who only want a better life – back home.

Gavin Newsom has his talking points, and he won’t call off the dogs. He’s backing the surefire winners — illegal alien cartels and TikTok Marxists.

Law enforcement is interfering with the fentanyl-fueled DEI marchers and foreign invaders waving the flags of their countries while taking time out to throw rocks at ICE.

Newsom’s favorite voters are appearing in downtown with riot gear and face shields. They are fundraising for more gear, but we are sure Gavin has it all under control.

President Trump is outrageously trying to stop the Marxists from destroying downtown. He is also engaging in the hate crime of arresting people here illegally, including those who are criminals.

Gel Newsom is screaming that it’s a “manufactured crisis” and Karen Bass is condemning the presence of National Guard as her radical residents, who are mostly peaceful, throw bricks at them, set dumpster fires and traffic children. All of their bombing with Molotov Cocktails is done from an equity-based redistribution perspective. Trump is a fascist.

As fires are set and frozen bottles, little bombs, and rocks are thrown around LA, 86-year-old Maxine Waters promises to keep Donald Trump from getting rich on crypto.

Democrats are promoting this.

Looting the Sushi shop for the cause:

The twisted thinking of the Democrat.

Newsom, Soros’s boy, can handle it.

Line up the ICE trucks. These people have accents. Check their papers.


UncleSam
UncleSam
1 hour ago

Police are now using rubber bullets. Fantastic!
This is what I voted for.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=om4CLD-uxjU

The Prisoner
The Prisoner
1 hour ago

Trump wins the PR battle. He is waiting for the right moment to act against rioters, which is of course really the job of LA. The more damage done, the worse Newsom/Bass look. The public will not buy their story that they are handling things, when they see videos of massive looting.

