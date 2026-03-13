General Caine: Today Will Be the Heaviest Day of Strikes in Iran

General Dan Caine said that today will be the heaviest day of bombing Iran since the beginning of the war. The main targets are their ability to hit Iran’s mine layers and their ability to disrupt the Strait of Hormuz.

Gen. Dan Caine: “Today will be our heaviest day of kinetic fires across the operating area… We’ve attacked over 6,000 targets, and our strike packages continue to launch every hour.” pic.twitter.com/ffsRBHqmkp — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) March 13, 2026

President Trump said, “We have unparalleled firepower, unlimited ammunition, and plenty of time – Watch what happens to these deranged scumbags today. They’ve been killing innocent people all over the world for 47 years, and now I, as the 47th President of the United States of America, am killing them. What a great honor it is to do so! Thank you for your attention to this matter. President DONALD J. TRUMP”

I don’t think we have plenty of time. The economy only grew .7, unemployment rose to 4.4% from 4.3%, and we lost 92,000 jobs last month. The war threatens oil and food inflation. However, it’s almost certain that President Trump can turn the bad news around once the war is over.

Additionally, the IRGC appears to be in complete control and ready to fight to the death. If so, they can’t justbe wounded. The IRGC probably has to be finished off.