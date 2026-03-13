Report: The New Ayatollah Is in a Coma, Unaware of the War

Iran’s new Supreme Leader is unaware of the ongoing war in the Middle East and does not know he is the Islamic Republic’s new leader, according to a new report. Mojtaba doesn’t know his family is dead, reports the Daily Mail. He is in a coma. Miraculously, he issued his first statement, which was obviously from an unnamed IRGC commander or one of the few remaining leaders.

Mojtaba Khamenei, 56, succeeded his father, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, following his assassination on February 28.

He is reportedly in a coma at the Sina University Hospital in Tehran following an airstrike, according to a source in Tehran.

A separate source told The Sun through secret messages sent to an exiled dissident based in London: ‘One or two of his legs have been cut off. His liver or stomach has also ruptured. He is apparently in a coma as well.”

Considering the severity of his injuries, he might be in a medically induced coma.

The source, who does not want to be named out of fear for his life.

An Iranian official speaking from inside the war-torn country told The Telegraph, “No one knows anything about Mojtaba, whether he is alive or dead or how badly injured. We are all just told that he’s injured. He has no control over the war because he is not here. The majority of commanders, or more correctly, all commanders, have no news about him.”

His Statement

The statement he allegedly made said that Iran would not refrain from avenging the “blood of its martyrs.”

The Iranian leader added that while he believes in maintaining a friendship with Iran’s Gulf neighbors, attacks on US bases in the region will continue.

“We are not an enemy of the countries around us, and we are only targeting the bases of those Americans.”

The newly declared Ayatollah’s statement added that Iran was seeking to improve relations with its neighbors: ‘We send a message to the leaders of the region and emphasise that we are going to have good relations with the countries around us.”

His declaration called for all American bases in the region to be immediately closed in his shared message: “The existence of the US bases in [Iran’s neighbors] and usage of those bases to attack Iran is not benefiting the region, and they must be closed.”

I doubt the neighbors want to be alone in the region with Iran, a terrorist state. He said he is going to seek compensation from his enemies.

He’s a killer.

It comes as another source, a former study partner of Mojtaba, revealed that the new Supreme Leader is said to be “obsessed with the end of days” and is ‘more dangerous” than his father.

Mojtaba Khamenei is reportedly unafraid of “killing thousands” and will “Try and control the region” if war breaks out, exiled official Jaber Rajabi has revealed.

Rajabi, a former foreign policy advisor to Iranian president Mahmoud Ahmadinejad who has lived in exile in the UAE since 2021, studied at a ‘religious seminary’ with Mojtaba Khamenei in Qom.

He has spoken out to warn that Iran’s new Supreme Leader is more ruthless than his father and a “better liar.”