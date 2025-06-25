General Explains the False Narrative Around the DIA Report

General Jack Keane told Fox News that the defense intelligence agency’s low confidence assessment that said Iran was not badly damaged had not even been reviewed.

“And look, the DIA report, it was a preliminary report that had never reached the president yet. It has to go through a process with all the intelligence agencies coming together, making an assessment, and then bring that conclusion to the president. That has been truncated by the leak, so that process hasn’t even been completed. And certainly the people reporting on it, the New York Times and CNN, are trying to take advantage of it.”

It probably would have never been brought to the president. It was not based on first hand intelligence. People who want to harm the president leaked it and if they are found they will be prosecuted. Some people think Israel leaked but Secretary Pete Hegseth is looking within.

Israelis told Jack Keane that they are the ones on the ground looking at the site and they believe Iran’s nuclear program has been set back at least two years if not longer.

“I think the evidence as it comes out will be quite overwhelming. I’ve been in contact with the Israelis, who are really the people on the ground taking a look at this, and they believe based on their preliminary assessment, because it’s the people on the ground that are going to make the most in-depth assessment of what has taken place here, and they haven’t completed their assessment. And they believe the program is set back at least two years, if not longer, based on what took place at those sites. And obviously, they hit all 12 sites before we hit the major underground facilities here.”

Two years isn’t enough, but it bides us time.

