Upon Anarcho-Socialist Mamdani’s Win, “It’s a Hot Commie Summer”

First, Chuck Schumer, Democrat Senate Minority Leader, came out as a backer of the anarcho-socialist Uganda-born Zohran Kwame Mamdani. Now, we have the powerful Senator Elizabeth ‘Pocahontas’ Warren praising Zohran’s “inspiring campaign.”

Zohran Mamdani is focused on serving illegal aliens, not the American people. Senator Warren and Democrats are backing:

– Healthcare for illegal aliens

– Abolishing law enforcement

– Communist price controls https://t.co/cVUloj6VbL — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 25, 2025

He’s not really a socialist. He’s a communist like Warren.

This is the new mayor of NYC. A Muslim Communist. GOP will say he has to win the general election first, but they all know Democrats always win in NYC. NYPD is about to be defunded. pic.twitter.com/hIjhPwpYqg — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) June 25, 2025

Democrat icon Bill Clinton congratulated Zoharn, pleased that he won.

JUST IN – Bill Clinton congratulates Zohran Mamdani pic.twitter.com/ESY4jgwMt6 — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) June 25, 2025

Abolish the Police

Mamdani lied about a number of things, including his antisemitism, and promised a lot of freebies. He plans to free the prisoners and let them loose on New Yorkers. He’s going to redo public safety. The police are talking about resigning if Mamdani wins.

I’m hearing a lot of my NYPD friends are ready to turn their badge and gun in and take an early retirement… pic.twitter.com/80omtQJbYY — Officer Lew (@officer_Lew) June 25, 2025

Governor DeSantis addressed the Zohran Mamdani win. Gov. DeSantis is concerned about what is going on in places like New York City because it affects Florida.

“So there is an impact. And so I watch these things because I do know it will affect the state of Florida, not that I’m asking for it to, or not that we’re wanting it to. But when you have a candidate who wants to abolish the NYPD? Who says, Well, you know, we’re not going to send police into these high crime areas. We’re going to send social workers. That ain’t going to end well, I’m just telling you right now and so, and I’ll tell you, we have a program in Florida where we give $5,000 recruitment bonuses to police officers who join either our sheriff’s departments, our local police departments, or even our state law enforcement agencies. And we’ve had a lot of people come down from NYPD over the years. What do you think is going to happen if this guy becomes mayor? He wants to abolish NYPD?“”

The radical Islamist’s plan includes paying off all his voters with taxpayer dollars.

His campaign was anything but inspiring.

The Uganda-born radical is anti-capitalism.

Wall Street is in a panic, and if they’re smart, they’ll get out of town. He plans to rob every coffer he can and will raise capital gains to 11.5% and add a flat tax on the rich of 2% to start.

Wall Street can expect problems

“It’s officially hot commie summer,” hedge fund billionaire Dan Loeb said on X, after Mamdani shocked the Democratic establishment by crushing Andrew Cuomo in the party’s primary for the New York City mayoral race.

Kathy Wylde, a New York power broker who’s connected business titans from across finance, real estate and media with city leaders for decades, said while Mamdani is inspiring to young people, his ideological approach “terrifies taxpayers and employers.”

Wall Street headhunter Michael Nelson said the mood is grim among clients who typically make more than $1 million a year.

“This will be the end of New York City as we know it” is how his deep-pocketed clients are reacting to the prospect of Mamdani winning in November, he said.

Already, stocks of companies tied to New York City real estate are getting hit. Flagstar Financial Inc., a lender to apartment buildings, dropped as much as 6.7% on Wednesday before paring its decline to 5%. Corporate landlords Empire State Realty Trust, SL Green Realty and Vornado Realty Trust all fell.

Vote Eric Adams?

Bill Ackman, another longtime Democrat before he became one of President Donald Trump’s most-vocal supporters, blasted Mamdani by claiming that his policies would bankrupt New York.

Bill Ackman to back NYC Mayor Eric Adams’ reelection bid after Cuomo’s primary defeat: source https://t.co/bQYa0AqB2G pic.twitter.com/9ZjYf4TuMG — New York Post (@nypost) June 25, 2025

Prominent Republicans are calling New York radio personality Sid Rosenberg, a Republican, and asking him to back Eric Adams. They don’t think Curtis Sliwa has as good a chance to win.

Rich Farley, a veteran Wall Street lawyer, said many of the city’s wealthy are likely to see the November general election as a make-or-break moment. Should Mamdani prevail, “the folks who can easily unplug and move elsewhere are going to think very seriously about plans to do that.”

Curtis would do a good job. It’s sad that New York City is now a communist city.

BREAKING: Suburban Black Man endorses CURTIS SLIWA for Mayor of New York City! – Re-fund the NYPD

– Bring back anti-crime/gang units

– End cashless bail for violent offenders

– Clean up homelessness, restore order

– Reform the city’s predatory tax system MAKE NYC GREAT AGAIN! pic.twitter.com/tJyvEb0c7N — Suburban Black Man (@niceblackdude) June 25, 2025

