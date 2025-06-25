Stopping the Flow of Communists: President to Deport Another Illegal Alien Group

President Trump plans to end asylum claims and speed up deportations for hundreds of thousands of illegal aliens. It would make them immediately deportable. The people he is targeting are those who came illegally and then applied for asylum. Democrats want you to believe that’s legal because they Joe Biden okayed it or Autopen did. He let them stay.

Democrats have supported the notion that every illegal alien is an asylum seeker.

Stopping the Flow of Communists

Due to their efforts over decades and particularly the last four years, Democrats have completely changed our demographics which have now changed our country into a country that is chaotic and no longer resembles the one formed by the Founding Fathers.

We have communists and anarchists running for office such as the potential new mayor of New York City. California is totally lost to communism which they like to euphemistically call socialism.

If President Trump can’t deport these people, we will become a communist nation. The illegal aliens are poor and needy so they will vote for the Democrats and their handouts. They will give Democrats one party rule. Democrats are now wholly owned by their communist and socialist members.

A Judge will undoubtedly stop this effort and it will go to the Supreme Court.

