James O’Keefe undercover footage shows Government Accountability Office Director admitting they “stole and backed up” federal data to keep it outside RFK Jr HHS control. He says when the Trump Admiistration ends they will reinstate Big Pharma vaccine rules.

Steven Putansu, a 16-year veteran of the U.S. Government Accountability Office & current Assistant Director, revealed a covert effort inside GAO to preserve vaccine research data.

Putansu admitted on hidden camera GAO staff “stole and backed up” federal data to keep it outside RFK Jr. led HHS control – a potential violation of several federal statutes, including:

– Unauthorized Removal or Destruction of Public Records (18 U.S.C. § 2071)

– Theft or Conversion of Government Property (18 U.S.C. § 641)

– Computer Fraud & Abuse Act – CFAA (18 U.S.C. § 1030) for accessing or copying government data without authorization.

“We’ve stolen and backed those things up so that someday they can come back to government.”

“I’d watch out for the vaccine denying HHS who’s going to ruin health care in this country even more than it already is.”

“It limits the amount of permanent damage… research he’s trying to delete is stored outside his control.”

Why would RFK deleted data and is that true?

The alleged deleted data might be tied to this:

“The ‘vaccinated’ vs. ‘unvaccinated’ data is the biggest statistical trick of this pandemic.

Here’s the deception:

You are NOT counted as “vaccinated” until two weeks after your second shot. For the first six weeks, the vaccine is ineffective. Infection and death rates rise. But all those deaths are attributed to the “unvaccinated” group.

This creates an illusion of high efficacy for the first two months. Then, the protection falls off a cliff. By month seven, efficacy doesn’t just hit zero—it plummets into negative territory.

That means you are more likely to get COVID than someone who never took the vaccine. This isn’t a theory. This is the data, and it’s holding up across every country in the world.

They sold us a temporary shield that ultimately makes us more vulnerable, and then they rigged the stats to hide the decline.”