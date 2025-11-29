George Conway Calls Sec. Hegseth a Cold-Blooded Murderer

On Saturday morning, TDS-crazed George Conway told the hosts of fake news MS NOW’s “The Weekend,” that Hegseth could be in a great deal of trouble for cold-blooded murder. Conway sounds threatening.

Trump-hating Conway believes blowing up cartel drug dealers heading for the US is cold-blooded murder. He expressed no words of concern for all the trafficked women and children, or people dying from drugs, not once.

“There is no war between us, Venezuela and these people were not sailors or soldiers fighting with weapons against us, so that the law of war doesn’t even [apply],” he explained. “You don’t even get to the law of war. But even if it were, even if these guys were a naval ship armed to the teeth and the ship was blown up and these guys were in the water, firing against them would be an act — would be a violation of the laws of war.”

“No matter how you look at this, you can apply civilian law, military law, the Uniform Code of Military Justice, international law, foreign law, domestic law, federal law, state law. No matter what legal regime you apply to, the second strike, it’s murder. Period,” he added. “It’s not even an argument — that’s how outrageous this is.”

Hegseth made a comment on X that Biden coddled the transnational drug criminals and traffickers, we kill them.

We are losing hundreds of thousands of Americans to these monsters. They are also killing Hispanics.

George Conway gave up his family to continue his assault on Trump via his Lincoln Project.

Leftist Democrats probably plan a Soviet-style retaliation after Republicans leave office, as they did to the J6 protesters. Some J6ers rioted, but most just walked in and many were let in by the police.

Meanwhile, One Drug-Dependent Venzuelan City Is Collapsing

A coastal Venezuelan city long dependent on smuggling of drugs and other contraband is facing economic collapse following U.S. strikes on suspected drug trafficking boats.

Residents of Güiria, a port city with a population of around 40,000, say U.S. bombings have cut off illicit boat traffic that supported much of its local economy, including drug shipments and trade of contraband, food, and consumer goods with nearby states, Reuters reported Friday. With vessels no longer leaving the coast, Güiria’s shop owners report almost no cash moving through the city.