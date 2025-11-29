One in Six Americans Is Foreign-Born

By
M Dowling
-
0
16

One in six people are now foreign-born except, unlike previous waves of people, most of these are invaders who don’t share our values, are coming to take us over, commit crimes, or live off free stuff. Far left Democrats invited them in for free stuff and set up sanctuaries for criminals.

They knew what they were doing. It was never for humanitarian reasons for the ringleaders. They had a lot of people fooled, and still do.

We Pay Up to 40% of Somalia’s GDP

FinCen sent out an alert that remittances over $2,000 must be flagged.

US remittances play a crucial role in Somalia’s economy, accounting for 25% to 40% of the country’s GDP. A lot of the money comes from Minnesota taxpayers and a lot goes to terrorists like al-Shabaab.

This significant contribution is made possible by the Somali diaspora, who send approximately $1.3 billion annually to their relatives in Somalia.

The funds are used for various essential needs, including food, water, education, and healthcare. However, the system that facilitates these remittances is under threat due to US regulations and the closure of bank accounts by US banks, which has undermined the confidence of Somali-Americans in the US government and endangered the lives and livelihoods of millions of Somalis.

The people who don’t come close to contributing and those that do. It’s just a fact.

