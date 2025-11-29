Proving Socialist Venezuela Works by Fake Eating Plastic Food

This video of a family pretending to eat plastic food is meant to show how well socialism works in Venezuela. The fake eating added to the whole crazy picture.

Maduro has moved Christmas celebrations up to November. Meanwhile, the US closed his airspace and he is assembling anti-aircraft weaponry.

2 Comments
Dr. Van Nostrand
Dr. Van Nostrand
1 hour ago

The young girls faces are begging for American males to come down and rescue them from their squalor.

MicahStone
MicahStone
1 hour ago

“Proving Socialist Venezuela Works by Fake Eating Plastic Food”—- PLASTIC FOOD…THE NYC VERSION IS CALLED JUST “MAMDANI”…BUT AT LEAST IT’S FREE !!!!

MAMDANI-OCASIO-AOC-COMMUINIST-KOOL-AID
