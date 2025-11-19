Nancy Mace Scratches the Plaskett-Mills Censure Deal

Stacey Plaskett’s censure was canceled after Republicans voted with Democrats to not censure her for colluding with Jeffrey Epstein during a 2019 hearing. Axios said it was in exchange for not censuring Cory Mills, who has been under fire.

Cory Was almost arrested for a domestic incident against his girlfriend. Mills has had a tumultuous on-and-0ff again relationship with a beauty queen. She withdrew her original police report and begged him to leave her alone.

The Story

Police were summoned to a domestic incident in which his girlfriend said, “Her significant other (Cory Mills) (for over a year) grabbed her, shoved her, and pushed her out of the door.” The report says she showed the officer “bruises on her arm which appeared fresh.” A day later, police reported there was no cause for arrest.

The incident, considered a simple misdemeanor by police, took place in February. She later withdrew the complaint.

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser told News4 an internal investigation is underway into “making sure that all of our members did what they’re supposed to do, according to MPD policy.” She said she couldn’t immediately comment on the investigation into Mills or the police reports.

If a deal was made, Rep. Nancy Mace is refusing to go along with it. She plans to force a vote censuring him and removing him from several committees.

Nancy Mace Is Blowing Up the Deal

It sounds like Republicans made a bad deal if Axios is accurate. If Democrats don’t hold up their end of the deal and gather enough members to vote against censure, he will be removed from committees and his career will likely be over.

Democrats triggered a vote Tuesday on censuring Mills and kicking him off the Armed Services Committee, but withdrew it after a GOP measure to censure Del. Stacey Plaskett (D-V.I.) failed narrowly.

That outraged some Republicans, who accused leadership in both parties of cutting a “backroom deal” to rescue both Plaskett and Mills, Axios reports.

Mace’s censure measure will touch on the wide array of allegations against Mills.

This could lead to a Democrat winning the seat in Orlando.

The details: Mace’s censure measure will touch on the wide array of allegations against Mills, including domestic abuse, stolen valor and financial misconduct, all of which he denies.

It would strip him of both his committee assignments, kicking him off the Armed Services and Foreign Affairs committees, a source said.

Mills’ office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Flashback: Mace threatened to censure Mills in September after he voted against her resolution to censure Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) for comments she made about the late conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

Is it payback? We don’t know.