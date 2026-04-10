The American Left’s Social Media Hero

Americans need to figure out how to stop or deport the radical Islamists we have imported. As the war in Iran threatens to rage on, we must remember that the Death to America adherents are among us.

In the middle of Dearborn, Michigan, an entire crowd of Hezbollah, Hamas and Ayatollah supporters chanted “Death to America.” When asked about it, Rashida Tlaib refused to condemn it. pic.twitter.com/qaEEFUP2Au — Dr. Maalouf ‏ (@realMaalouf) April 9, 2026

We have candidates who like crazy Hasan Piker. Piker has had Zohran Mamdani and Ro Khanna on his show. AOC and Bernie Sanders love the guy.

DISQUALIFYING! Today, during his campaign event at Michigan State, Muslim Michigan Democrat US Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed @AbdulElSayed was asked by @politico reporter @adamwren if there are views held by Muslim streamer Hasan Piker @hasanthehun that he disagrees with.… https://t.co/9j5tKUVDpd pic.twitter.com/cmAOHevw7D — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) April 7, 2026

Piker is a Turkish anchor baby who hates us and he has a big following. Listen to the garbage he spreads. Radical Islamists and communists love him.

By way of comparison, what do you think of this gutsy Texan?