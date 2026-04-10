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The American Left’s Social Media Hero

By
M Dowling
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0
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Americans need to figure out how to stop or deport the radical Islamists we have imported. As the war in Iran threatens to rage on, we must remember that the Death to America adherents are among us.

We have candidates who like crazy Hasan Piker. Piker has had Zohran Mamdani and Ro Khanna on his show. AOC and Bernie Sanders love the guy.

Piker is a Turkish anchor baby who hates us and he has a big following. Listen to the garbage he spreads. Radical Islamists and communists love him.

By way of comparison, what do you think of this gutsy Texan?

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