German Chancellor Rips the US, Pentagon Reduces Troops

Our allies like us when we bear the financial burden for their defense and expect little from them, and when we adopt their globalist policies. They are adopting anti-free speech policies and demanding policies that include mass migration.

They liked Joe Biden and the woke policies that seriously damaged the country.

Granted, President Trump is not diplomatic, but their failure to reciprocate support is far more of a problem. They have different values now. German Chancellor Friedrich Merz added to the problem with his latest comments.

“I am a great admirer of America,” Merz said at a recent podium in Hamburg. “My admiration isn’t increasing at the moment, but it’s still nice to hear. Yes, I just want to say that I would not recommend my children go to the USA today, get educated, and work there simply because a certain social climate has suddenly developed there. And by the way, the question of what well-educated young people can achieve was answered here differently in America until a year and a day ago than it is today. The best educated in America have great difficulty finding a job in Germany.”

🚨 SHOCKING STATEMENT: “I wouldn’t advise my children to live in the United States” was just said by Germany’s Chancellor, and is an bold thing to say as an American ally, especially one who freeloads off the United States. pic.twitter.com/NQnMrr3qKv — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) May 15, 2026

The Draw Down Begins

They are getting what they apparently want. The Pentagon plans to reduce the U.S. troop presence in Germany. They aren’t removing troops already there, just not deploying more troops.

The Pentagon halted troop deployments to Poland and Germany. They ordered the halt, marking a meaningful drawdown of the U.S. footprint in Europe. Allies scrambled for clarification as troop rotations were already scheduled for the summer.

The move fits a broader Trump-era recalibration of US force positioning, with the Iran war absorbing material that had previously flowed toward NATO. European officials are pressing Washington for a clearer picture of intent and timing.

If we have to go it alone in Iran and spend enormous amounts of weaponry and cash on Ukraine, we can’t also support NATO.

Several U.S. officials confirmed that 4,000 troops from the Army’s 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, were no longer en route to Poland this week. The Trump administration had previously said it was cutting U.S. forces only in Germany, and the decision spurred questions and criticism in both Warsaw and Washington.

Two officials told The Associated Press the Poland deployment was canceled after Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth signed a memo directing the Joint Chiefs of Staff to move a brigade combat team out of Europe. One of them said the choice of which unit was left to military leaders.

The U.S. previously warned Germany that 5,000 troops would be canceled. It’s not many in the scheme of things. There are more than 36,000 troops in Germany and 10,000 in Poland. Europe should start paying for its own defense. Unfortunately, some of them are looking like authoritarians.

Instead of paying for defense, the EU has been sending money on their woke agenda.