Herridge Report: CIA Tracked & Collected Communications of DNI Gabbard

The CIA was tracking and collecting communications in the Director of National Intelligence’s office because Director Gabbard was revealing “uncomfortable facts.” The intelligence community is especially protective of the findings of the Directed Energy Attacks and Anomalous Health Incidents [Havana Syndrome]. Tulsi is following President Trump’s directives on transparency and on rooting out the deeply ingrained weaponization within the intel agencies.

Catherine Herridge Report

EXCLUSIVE: Credible sources tell me that elements of the Intelligence Community (IC), federal law enforcement, and Congress have targeted DNI Gabbard’s Director’s Initiative Group, or DIG, because it revealed “uncomfortable facts and findings” on several matters entrenched members of these bureaucracies don’t want out there.

I understand the push has been to “disband, dismantle, or diminish the impact of the DIG and its work.”

As one example, I confirmed through multiple sources that the report and findings into Directed Energy Attacks or AHIs (Anomalous Health Incidents) were finalized and prepped for release weeks ago. But there is strong IC resistance to releasing it.

“DNI Gabbard committed to a new review of so-called Havana Syndrome after our 2025 independent investigation. Our reporting revealed that brain injuries suffered by US spies, diplomats, military operatives, and civilians are progressive and can lead to brain cell death and atrophy.

When it was launched by DNI Gabbard, the DIG’s stated goal was “rebuilding trust in the IC” by “investigating weaponization, rooting out deep-seeded politicization, exposing unauthorized disclosures of classified intelligence, and declassifying information that serves a public interest.”

In response to our questions about the status and future of DIG, a DNI spokesperson said, “The Director remains committed to rooting out politicization and weaponization in the IC and revealing the truth to the American people.”

We are reaching out to multiple agencies for comment to advance the reporting.

Confirmed by a Whistleblower

As early as February, I began receiving credible reporting that DNI Gabbard’s investigative team was being tracked and communications collected because their work was revealing “uncomfortable facts.”

Today, James Erdman alleged to Congress that the CIA illegally spied on the computers and phones belonging to the Director’s Initiatives Group, along with their investigations and contact with whistleblowers.

The CIA spokesperson said, “The Committee acted in bad faith by subpoenaing an Agency officer for testimony today without notifying the CIA, despite having already obtained closed-door testimony from the individual previously.

The witness testifying today is not appearing as a whistleblower in pursuit of the truth but instead in response to the subpoena issued by Chairman Paul. This proceeding amounts to nothing more than dishonest political theater masquerading as a congressional hearing. As the CIA has already assessed, COVID-19 most likely originated from a lab leak, and efforts to undermine that conclusion are disingenuous.

Emphasis added.