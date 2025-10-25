What’s Going on in the Sky? Chemtrails & Geoengineering

The EPA is putting out everything they have on chemtrails/contrails and geoengineering, and they continue to research. The chemtrails or contrails from planes are not releasing dangerous chemicals unless it is for agriculture or firefighting. There is nothing dangerous coming from HAARP. The EPA is not aware of contrails INTENTIONALLY formed from geoengineering or weather modification. However, while chemtrails are monitored and regulated, geoengineering is not and it presents some potential danger. Amateurs, and private actors are shooting into the ozone and clouds without knowing what problems it could create.

The European Union has concerns about contrails in the future, and you can read about that here.

The Following Are Excerpts from the EPA

“Americans have legitimate questions about contrails and geoengineering, and they deserve straight answers,” said EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin. “We’re publishing everything EPA knows about these topics on these websites.”

EPA’s new online resource on condensation trails, or “contrails,” explains the science behind the aerial phenomenon and addresses myths and misconceptions that have persisted for decades. The new webpage also addresses head-on various claims that these occurrences are actually an intentional release of dangerous chemicals or biological agents at high altitudes for a variety of nefarious purposes, including population control, mind control, or attempts to geoengineer Earth or modify the weather.

EPA also created a new online resource focused specifically on solar geoengineering activities, which involve cooling the Earth by reflecting sunlight back to space, usually through injecting gases, like sulfur dioxide, into the upper atmosphere where they form reflective particles.

“EPA shares the significant reservations many Americans have when it comes to geoengineering activities,” added Administrator Zeldin.

The resource delves into the current state of science and research surrounding geoengineering, including the potentially negative impacts it could have on the environment and human health, including depleting the ozone layer, harming crops, altering weather patterns and creating acid rain.

EPA’s new resource also details what EPA has done to identify and track private actors potentially engaged in such activities. Additionally, the online resource discusses weather modification and cloud seeding, and related federal and state government actions.

Access the EPA’s new Geoengineering and Information on Contrails from Aircraft online resources.

What is Geoengineering?

Geoengineering encompasses a broad range of activities, including those that intentionally attempt to cool the Earth or remove certain gases from the atmosphere. Gases that trap heat in the atmosphere are often referred to as greenhouse gases, which include carbon dioxide, methane, nitrous oxide, and fluorinated gases. For example, geoengineering includes the removal of carbon dioxide from the atmosphere (also called Carbon Dioxide Removal – CDR) through methods such as direct air capture and storage, ocean iron fertilization, or ocean alkalinity enhancement.

A subset of geoengineering activities intends to cool the Earth by intentionally modifying the amount of sunlight reaching Earth’s surface. These activities are referred to as Solar Geoengineering or Solar Radiation Modification (SRM). Most proposed solar radiation modification techniques involve adding material to the atmosphere to increase the amount of incoming sunlight reflected back to space. While some of these approaches are currently being studied, not enough information exists to fully understand the viability, risks, and benefits of each approach.

Types of solar geoengineering techniques include:

Stratospheric Aerosol Injection (SAI) – adding small reflective particles to the upper atmosphere (stratosphere) to reflect incoming sunlight. Sulfur dioxide (SO 2 ), one of the types of chemicals considered for SAI, can chemically react in the stratosphere to form reflective sulfate aerosols.

Marine Cloud Brightening (MCB) – adding particles, such as sea spray, to the lower atmosphere (near the surface) to increase the reflectivity of clouds over the ocean.

Other techniques, such as Cirrus Cloud Thinning (CCT) or space-based methods have been far less researched due to uncertainty in the processes, high potential costs, and more limited feasibility.

Potential Impacts

The purpose of solar geoengineering is to cool the Earth by reflecting more sunlight back to space. Depending on the approach used, there could be additional unintended health and environmental consequences that require careful evaluation. Current understanding of risks and benefits is limited by uncertainties in the observations and modeling tools used to examine solar geoengineering impacts. There isn’t enough information available to fully understand the unintended consequences of solar geoengineering.

Potential health and environmental impacts of solar geoengineering include:

Ozone – adding particles to the stratosphere could lead to – adding particles to the stratosphere could lead to stratospheric ozone layer depletion ; however, lower temperatures from reduced sunlight may also reduce ozone at ground-level and its negative health impacts.

Ecosystem health and crop yields – adding sulfur to the atmosphere increases the risk of – adding sulfur to the atmosphere increases the risk of acid rain , deposition of sulfur to the surface, and worsened soil acidity, which could impact food production. Decreased sunlight (i.e., energy) reaching the surface could also impact ecosystem and agricultural productivity.

Rain and snowfall patterns – adding particles to the stratosphere can alter hydrological cycles, leading to changes in the amount of rainfall and drought in specific regions.

Respiratory health – some particles in the stratosphere eventually come down to Earth’s surface where they can – some particles in the stratosphere eventually come down to Earth’s surface where they can contribute to adverse health impacts , including making it difficult to breathe.

What are “chemtrails”?

“Chemtrails” is a shortening of the term “chemical trails”. It is a term some people use to inaccurately claim that contrails resulting from routine air traffic are actually an intentional release of dangerous chemicals or biological agents at high altitudes for a variety of nefarious purposes, including population control, mind control, or attempts to geoengineer Earth or modify the weather.

It should be noted that chemicals are sometimes intentionally sprayed from aircraft for legitimate purposes like firefighting or farming, but these are well-documented occurrences, regulated, and used for specific legitimate purposes. Releases of this type are from low-flying propeller aircraft, not high-altitude jets. For more information, see the next section below.

EPA proactively works with other federal agencies to monitor air traffic for any and all potential, dangerous activities and will continue to do so.

Are contrails related to geoengineering or weather modification?

The federal government is not aware of there ever being a contrail intentionally formed over the United States for the purpose of geoengineering or weather modification.