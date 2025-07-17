Germany Pushes to Ban the Right-Wing Party, the AfD

The allegedly far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) is now Germany’s largest opposition group. It even topped several opinion polls in the weeks after February’s federal election.

At the same time, another major political party is calling for the AfD to be banned. The AfD is competition.

In May, the country’s domestic intelligence agency formally classified the AfD as an extremist entity that threatens democracy.

BREAKING: German regime designates AFD (top party) as extremist force and threat to German democracy One step closer to an outright ban pic.twitter.com/j14mCkWr9V — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) May 2, 2025

The Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution laid out its findings. They claimed the party was racist, anti-Muslim, and devaluing of “entire segments” of Germany’s population.

It gave them an excuse to surveil the AfD, looking for “crimes.”

The left-wing parties claim they are trying to avoid Nazism by banning the AfD.

Two criteria must be met by Germany’s Federal Constitutional Court to form a legal basis for a ban.

First, the party in question must be found to work against the country’s free democratic order, demonstrating an “actively belligerent, aggressive stance.”

Second, the party must be popular enough to pose a tangible threat to democracy, a provision created in 2017 and called “potentiality.”

Popular Substack writer Eugyppius writes:

The Social Democrats (SPD) are fighting hard to force two hard-left justices onto the Federal Constitutional Court in Karlsruhe. The two justices have said they want to ban the AfD.

The candidates would be appointed to the second senate of the Constitutional Court, which is the division responsible for banning political parties. And as if that were not enough, the SPD nominated both candidates in the wake of their party congress, where SPD chairman Lars Klingbeil said that banning the AfD was his party’s “historical duty.”

…

>Once the AfD is gone – once all their assets are confiscated, all their representatives are driven out of the federal and state parliaments and the authorities have hunted down all plausible successor organisations – the left would turn on the CDU and the CSU.

They will then have a majority everywhere.