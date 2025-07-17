Mayoral Hopeful Omar Fateh Says Whites Are Domestic Threats

In a carefully worded assault on white people, a candidate for mayor of Minneapolis Omar Fateh, said white people are domestic threats, not “immigrants.” When he says immigrants, he means those who come illegally. He wants immigrants and illegal immigrants to become synonymous.

Additionally, he’s a racist.

No Place for White Men

“We heard them being called terrorists,” Omar began, “we heard them being called drug dealers; we heard a lot of insults; we heard that they’re that they’re a threat to our national security, and that’s a flat out lie.

“You want to know who the real threat is, Madam President, I’ll give you a hint. It doesn’t. They don’t look like our chief author. They don’t look like the folks up in the gallery. They don’t look like the folks on the rotunda. They look like many of the members that sit in the front.

“And you don’t have to take my word for it, according to DHS Madam President, the domestic the greatest domestic threat facing the United States comes from, quote, racially or ethnically motivated violent extremists, specifically, specifically those who advocate for the superior superiority of the white race, not our immigrants, we are safer and we’re better off because of them. Heard them being called terrorists, we heard them being called drug dealers. We heard a lot of insults, we heard that there that they’re a threat.”

He worded it so it sounds like he is referring only to a specific group within the white race. You decide:

Omar Fateh, who wants to be the next mayor of Minneapolis, says immigrants are not a domestic threat but white people are. pic.twitter.com/HUNYBV1BeM — Defiant L’s (@DefiantLs) July 16, 2025

The Radical of Minneapolis

If you don’t like Fateh, you will be called a racist Islamophobe.

Omar Fateh—a self-identified democratic socialist and the first Somali American and Muslim to serve in the Minnesota Senate—officially launched his campaign for mayor. He is worse than Zohran Mamdani in New York City.

He is under investigation for perjury, voter fraud, and other potential criminal involvements.

There is an ethics complaint against him for suggesting GOP colleagues look like terrorists.

The Democrat Socialists of America, who are in reality – communists, are rallying around him. Democrats are backing the communist.

His immigration stance is just one part of a broader platform that mirrors the politics of New York-style democratic socialism. Fateh has pledged to:

Block local cooperation with federal immigration enforcement agencies such as ICE

Expand “alternative” public safety programs like the Behavioral Crisis Response (BCR) team, which sends trained mental health professionals to certain emergency calls instead of police

Increase the city’s minimum wage to $20 per hour by 2028

Implement carbon fees and transition the city’s entire vehicle fleet to electric power

Push for the creation of a local income tax targeting the wealthy, contingent on state-level approval

“I will lobby the State of Minnesota to allow the City of Minneapolis to institute a local option income tax to ensure the wealthy pay their fair share,” his campaign website states.

His brother is the Somali who kidnapped Captain Philipe.

The Democrat Party is the socialist communist party and shame on moderate Democrats for remaining silent and letting it happen.