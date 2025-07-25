Ghislaine Maxwell Spent Two Days Answering Every DoJ Question

Gislaine Maxwell, Jeffrey Epstein’s girlfriend, allegedly gave the DoJ information about 100 Epstein associates. This followed two days of interrogation led by Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche.

“This was the first opportunity she’s ever been given to answer questions about what happened,” her attorney David Oscar Markus added. “The truth will come out about what happened with Mr. Epstein and she’s the person who’s answering those questions.”

Blanche had “every single question” answered during the sitdown, Maxwell’s attorney also said. Maxwell never took the Fifth.

Maxwell, 63, is appealing her conviction and sentencing. Legal observers have speculated her willingness to answer questions is tied to a potential clemency grant by President Trump.

Her attorney described the commander in chief Friday as “the ultimate dealmaker.” He claimed his client had “been treated unfairly for the past five years” and “didn’t get a fair trial.”

“We hope he exercises that power in a right and just way,” Markus added.

President Trump said he can pardon Ghislaine Maxwell but hasn’t thought about it.

President Trump says he’s allowed to pardon Ghislaine Maxwell. The only reason he’d do that is if she exposed the Epstein clients. Liberal Hollywood can’t be happy.pic.twitter.com/1zsxYfBQmy — Paul A. Szypula (@Bubblebathgirl) July 25, 2025

