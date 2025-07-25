The sheriff called it, “absolutely the most horrible thing I’ve ever seen.”

At least 10 children, as young as 2 years old, were held captive in an Alabama storm bunker for three years and sexually tortured through the use of tools like animal shock collars as part of a horrific sex-trafficking ring organized by some of the victims’ own parents, police said.

So far, seven suspects have been arrested as part of the roundup of the ring, including three family members and two mothers whose children were also trapped and abused in the basement, the Bibb County Sheriff’s Department said.

They deserve the death penalty. The government could make this a federal crime worthy if the death penalty.

Rebecca Brewer, 29, Sara Louise Terrell, 41, Ricky Terrell, 44, Dalton Terrell, 21, William Chase McElroy, 21, Andres Velazquez-Trejo, 29, and Timothy St. John, 23, all face a laundry list of charges ranging from sodomy and rape to sexual torture and human trafficking.

All of the Terrells are related, and Trejo and Brewer had three of the children together. Brewer had another child from a previous relationship.

Each player arrested played a specific role in the ring, according to investigators, according to Bibb County Sheriff Jody Wade.

He noted that “there’s no telling” how many more victims there may be in the grander trafficking scheme as the investigation continues in tandem with the Department of Homeland Security.

Part of the unified investigation will probe suspects’ potential affiliations with the Mexican gang Seranos, which makes a majority of its profits through child sex trafficking.

The allegations against the latest suspects – one of whom is the mother of some of the victims – include them using an animal shock collar on the children’s genitals, both as a form of punishment and for sexual pleasure, according to court documents made public Wednesday.

Brewer is charged with three counts of sexual torture, eight counts of kidnapping and eight counts of human trafficking.

Ricky Terrell is charged with first-degree rape. He is alleged to have raped a 10-year-old girl.

Sara Terrell is charged with sexual torture and abuse. Charging documents state she used an animal training collar with shock capability on a child or children.

Bibb County Sheriff Jody Wade held a press conference Wednesday to talk about the exhaustive investigation which was led by deputies Chris Poole and Justin Hobbs. “I’ve been in law enforcement for 33 years and this is absolutely the most horrible thing I’ve ever seen when it comes to the victimization of children,” the sheriff said.

They are now looking for more abusers and victims.