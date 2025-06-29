What Is Alligator Alcatraz Really?

DHS asked for states to partner with DHS to establish new migrant detention facilities. Florida came through with Alligator Alcatraz, where there is nothing around except alligators and pythons. It’s an airport, a training center, and it is often used for FEMA staging. In the first clip, Governor DeSantis explains what it will be used for.

‘ALLIGATOR ALCATRAZ’: @GovRonDeSantis provides exclusive footage to @IngrahamAngle of a temporary migrant detention facility known as “Alligator Alcatraz,” named for its secluded location in the Everglades. pic.twitter.com/Az1hPHdaCj — Fox News (@FoxNews) June 26, 2025

Alligator Alcatraz will be funded in part with the money Biden set aside to put illegals in five star hotels. Illegals are going from the lush Roosevelt Hotel in New York City to a detention center surrounded by gators.

A coalition of far-left groups representing only the far-left, converged outside an airstrip in the Florida Everglades Saturday. They are protesting the imminent construction of an immigrant detention center.

Hundreds of protesters lined part of US Highway 41 a dump trucks hauling materials lumbered into the airfield. Some cars passing by honked in support as protesters waved signs.

Far-Left Democrats won’t stop lying about Alligator Alcatraz, describing it as hellish.

“Our ICE facilities have higher standards than a lot of U.S. detention facilities for actual American citizens,” said Assistant Secretary for Public Affairs, DHS, Tricia McLaughlin said.

Seventy percent of illegal aliens arrested by this administration have criminal charges or convictions.

DHS Assistant Secretary: Rep Maxwell Frost Doesn’t Know What He’s Talking About@TriciaOhio McLaughlin: “Our ICE facilities have higher standards than a lot of U.S. detention facilities for actual American citizens. So that’s ridiculous. He doesn’t know what the heck he’s… pic.twitter.com/XdDCBbe9hh — Mr Producer (@RichSementa) June 27, 2025

The usual far-left protesters are showing up but in Florida, you can’t block roads. More violent radicals concentrate on stirring up trouble in major US blue cities where law and order are only words.

LMAO! Florida liberals protest Alligator Alcatraz detention facility construction – but they can NOT block the road… …because in Florida, it is LEGAL to run over people who crowd your vehicle Law and order state! They’re staying behind the line!pic.twitter.com/Y4dS9dJEex — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) June 28, 2025

McLaughlin says we need the One Big Beautiful Bill to turbocharge detention and removal. It will give them a 100,000 bed capacity, doubling what they have.

DHS Assistant Secretary @TriciaOhio on the need to pass the One, Big Beautiful Bill: “We also have to get that Big, Beautiful Bill passed, because that’s going to give us over 100k detention bed capacity. That doubles what we can do and really turbocharges those arrest numbers.” pic.twitter.com/n17wmeQlaN — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) June 27, 2025

You can comment on the article after the ads (please be polite to commenters), and subscribe to the Daily Newsletter here if you would like a quick view of the articles of the day and any late news: Name Last name Email