Obama Judge Blocks Trump from Cutting Funds to Sanctuaries

An Obama judge blocked the Trump administration from withholding funds from dozens of sanctuary havens. The judge ruled on Friday that the Trump administration could not deny federal funds to dozens of cities and counties over their probably unconstitutional sanctuary policies.

US District judge William Orrick, a California Barack appointee, extended a TRO, a temporary preliminary injunction, to block the Trump administration from withholding or conditioning federal funds from jurisdiction that refused to cooperate with federal authorities.

He blocked Donald Trump’s administration from withholding federal funding from more than 30 sanctuary jurisdictions including Los Angeles, Baltimore, Boston and Chicago that have declined to cooperate with the Republican president’s hardline immigration crackdown.

U.S. District Judge William Orrick expanded an injunction that he initially issued in April covering 16 cities and counties including San Francisco, where he is based, to cover a new batch of local governments that recently joined the case and sought to be protected under his court order.

This Obama appointee always rules against the Trump administration’s efforts to earn sanctuary policies. He claims stopping sanctuary cities is unconstitutional.

The Trump administration is already appealing Orrick’s earlier ruling. Among the cities covered by Orrick’s new order is Los Angeles.

As he did in 2017, the president signed an executive order directing the Department of Justice and the Department of Homeland Security to deny certain federal funds to sanctuary jurisdictions. The DOJ has since maintained a list of cities, counties and states it deems to be sanctuary havens for illegal migrants, including alien criminals or any terrorists who happen in. Democrat leaders have sued elsewhere to block the anti-sanctuary directives.

Illegal migrants are Democrat district fillers. They use them to increase the number of representatives they have in the House by increasing the numbers in the districts.

Eventually, Democrats will give illegal migrants, even criminals and terrorists, amnesty and they will vote for the people who let them stay. It’s corrupt and unethical, but they are authoritarians who want one party rule.