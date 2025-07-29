Thune Won’t Make Recess Appointments, Abandons Americans

M Dowling
Yesterday, Senator Thune moved forward with cloture to approve President Trump’s nominees. There is a backlog of 144 nominees. Cloture is a procedure for ending debate and taking a vote. This is meaningless in a way. They still need to vote to confirm after this.

Recess begins in four days.

Pro forma sessions are infuriating:

Bannon wants Johnson and Thune to stop playing games and get the appointments through during the recess. He also noted they are going to hit us with an Omnibus bill at the last minute in September.

Republicans aren’t going for pocket rescissions either.

Yesterday, Chuck Grassley backed the call to make recess appointments, and Mike Lee is calling for recess appointments. Thune and Johnson are planning to show up in Congress every five days so Trump can’t make recess appointments. Clearly, these Republicans don’t want to get re-elected.

Whose side are they on?

