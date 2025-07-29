Thune Won’t Make Recess Appointments, Abandons Americans

Yesterday, Senator Thune moved forward with cloture to approve President Trump’s nominees. There is a backlog of 144 nominees. Cloture is a procedure for ending debate and taking a vote. This is meaningless in a way. They still need to vote to confirm after this.

Recess begins in four days.

BREAKING: Leader John Thune has just started the process to CONFIRM Trump nominees! Either they hit OVERDRIVE right now, or most of the 130 nominees waiting will be stalled unless Trump uses recess appointments.

Pro forma sessions are infuriating:

—No August recess until the Senate clears the confirmation backlog, with 144 nominees now pending —No more “pro forma” sessions, which allow the Senate to take a “recess” without triggering President Trump’s recess-appointment authority

— Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) July 29, 2025

Bannon wants Johnson and Thune to stop playing games and get the appointments through during the recess. He also noted they are going to hit us with an Omnibus bill at the last minute in September.

Republicans aren’t going for pocket rescissions either.

BANNON: Johnson and Thune have to quit playing games. We need a real recess with appointments that last a year, a mass number of confirmations, or at least buys time to work through the system. President Trump needs his team. Right now, as they say in the Civil War, you're going…

Yesterday, Chuck Grassley backed the call to make recess appointments, and Mike Lee is calling for recess appointments. Thune and Johnson are planning to show up in Congress every five days so Trump can’t make recess appointments. Clearly, these Republicans don’t want to get re-elected.

Whose side are they on?