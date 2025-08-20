Going Up! America’s Black Border Wall & Water Barriers Too!

The Southern Border Wall will be painted black to make it so hot in the sun that it will “make it even harder for people to climb.” Noem said they have been building about a half mile of barrier every day.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said the entire southern border wall will be painted black, so it will get hot in the sun and “make it even harder for people to climb.”

Noem spoke during a visit to the wall in New Mexico.

Secretary Noem praised the height of the wall as well as the depth as ways to deter people seeking to go over or under the walls. She credited the President with the suggestion to paint the wall black to make it hotter.

“That is specifically at the request of the president, who understands that in the hot temperatures down here when something is painted black it gets even warmer and it will make it even harder for people to climb. So we are going to be painting the entire southern border wall black to make sure that we encourage individuals to not come into our country illegally,” Noem said.

U.S. Border Patrol Chief Mike Banks was at the event and said the paint would also help deter rust.

Watch:

Water Barriers for Texas!

“The border wall will look very different based on the topography and the geography of where it is built,” she said.

She said that in addition to barriers like the one she visited Tuesday, the department is also working on “water-borne infrastructure.” Long sections of the roughly 2,000-mile border between the U.S. and Mexico sit along the Rio Grande River in Texas.

The AP mentioned that President Trump focused on the wall in his first term and deportations and arrests in his second