How We Got a Communist-Socialist Democrat Party

Senator Kennedy explained to Hannity in part how we got to the point of having a communist-socialist Democrat Party, one that threatens our way of life as a free and capitalist nation.

“How did we get here? Well, we stopped teaching our kids about the Cold War and Stalin’s death camps and communist Soviet Union and the fact that Mao and Communist China killed tens of millions of people.

“But also because the mainstream wing of the party is scared to death of the loon wing, and they won’t speak up.

“They don’t stand for anything anymore. All they stand for is whatever is against whatever President Trump stands for.

“That’s why we find ourselves in the extraordinary position of: mainstream Democrats have now come out firmly and passionately in favor of crime in Washington, DC. “

How did socialists rise to power in the Democratic Party? It’s because we stopped teaching our kids about the Soviet Union and Mao Zedong—and because mainstream Democrats are scared to death of standing up to the far left. pic.twitter.com/kAHzVyEsd4 — John Kennedy (@SenJohnKennedy) August 19, 2025

The Infiltration

The communist infiltration has taken years and it began in the late 1800s, continued with the rise of the progressives in the twenties, reignited in the sixties, and now it’s full-blown with the help of the Marxist President Barack Obama and the brain-damaged puppet President Joe Biden. We have communist Zohran Mamdani running for NYC mayor, being helped by Barack Obama, and Omar Fateh in Minneapolis.

It is now the Red-Green [Communist-Islamist fascist] Axis, helped along by the communists and anarchists in Europe.

The movement slowed at times in our history, but never went away. It whittled at our educational system by reducing the teaching of US history and ignoring communism. They hated Nazism, but not it’s brother communism.

I watched it grow in the inner city schools from the 80s.

As for capitalism, no economic system in the world has done as much for as many as capitalism.

Go into education. Change it. Save America.